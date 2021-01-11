Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 118 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,595,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $212.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,236,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

