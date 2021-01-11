Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $217.49. 23,011,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.02. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

