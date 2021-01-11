TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.
Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. 58,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.40.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 320.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
