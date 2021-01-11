TriumphX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $791,524.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $791,524.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

