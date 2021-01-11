TROY (TROY) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $34.48 million and $7.66 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

