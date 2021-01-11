TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

