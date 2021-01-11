TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

