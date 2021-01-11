TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,997 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.