TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.35. 650,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,782. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

