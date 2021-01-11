TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,243 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,253,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,751,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.