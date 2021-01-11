TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,395 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,599,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after buying an additional 190,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.11. 1,681,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

