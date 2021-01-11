TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,919 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,842. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

