TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 544.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 2,588,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

