TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,485. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

