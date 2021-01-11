TrustSwap Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001958 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and $1.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,347,754 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

