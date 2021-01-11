Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA.AX) (ASX:TRA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA.AX) (ASX:TRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.95, a quick ratio of 115.63 and a current ratio of 124.21.
Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA.AX) Company Profile
Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through five segments: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, Insurance, and Corporate & Other. The company buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, machinery, and commercial goods under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.
