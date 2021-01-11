Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $475.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

TWLO traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $361.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,140. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.64. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Twilio by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

