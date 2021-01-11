U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 313,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

