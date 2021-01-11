Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $257.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

