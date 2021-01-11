UBS Group Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $256.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $238.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.38.

STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

