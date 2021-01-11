UGAS (UGAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.10 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 131.7% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.12 or 0.03931604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00320893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.