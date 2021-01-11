Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.11 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.