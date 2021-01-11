Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.83 ($29.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,026 ($26.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

