Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,689. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

