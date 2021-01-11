Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $150.59 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,408 shares of company stock worth $5,706,689. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

