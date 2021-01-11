Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on UFI shares. BidaskClub raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 307,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,040. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

