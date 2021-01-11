Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

UFI opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 307,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

