Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $230.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

