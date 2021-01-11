Uniswap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.62 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00014775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $4.62 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,858,656 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

