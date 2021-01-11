United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Financial Contrast

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Fire Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lemonade 2 4 2 0 2.00

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $83.80, suggesting a potential downside of 47.87%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -8.63% -4.64% -1.38% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and Lemonade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.61 $14.82 million ($1.08) -26.97 Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company, formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc., was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

