United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.13 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Fire Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Fire Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

