United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) versus L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Financial Contrast

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Internet and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 3 1 0 2.25 L’Oréal 2 3 7 0 2.42

L’Oréal has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than United Internet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Internet and L’Oréal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $5.82 billion 1.49 $474.81 million $2.23 18.99 L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.26 $4.20 billion $1.25 59.90

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 8.83% 8.07% 4.17% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Oréal beats United Internet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, home pages, Web hosting, servers, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simply, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the field of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and free apps through advertising run through United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.