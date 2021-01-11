United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,280. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

