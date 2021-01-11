United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

