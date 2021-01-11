Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

