UnlimitedIP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $316,223.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $316,223.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

