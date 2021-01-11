Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.37 or 0.00184176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $455.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,405.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01354523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00541117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00049479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,281 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

