Uptrennd Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $20,970.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00105294 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00300229 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

