Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of UPWK opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Upwork by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

