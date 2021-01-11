Uquid Coin Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00012801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and $7.36 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

