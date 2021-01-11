Validity (VAL) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Validity has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $18,724.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,210,177 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,107 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

