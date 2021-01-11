Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.29. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,160. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

