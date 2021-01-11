Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $191.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $195.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

