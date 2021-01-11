ValuEngine Downgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CERT. William Blair started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.