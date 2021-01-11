Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

VXF remained flat at $$171.97 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 727,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $173.43.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

