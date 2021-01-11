Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

VEU opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

