Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.53. 790,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,895. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

