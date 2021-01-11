Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 1,986,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.