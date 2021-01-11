Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

