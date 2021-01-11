Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 15.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $85,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.46. 2,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.